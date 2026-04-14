Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is the latest to raise his voice against what he believes to be an overly demanding schedule in football. With new tournaments being added, and several tournaments being expanded, top players are seeing themselves play five to ten games more than they did in previous seasons.

This is not to say that Mbappe has become disillusioned with the game. The 26-year-old still seems enchanted by the prospect of playing for Real Madrid, nearly two years after joining the club.

“For me, it’s like a gift from God. To have the opportunity to live my passion, to play the best matches, to be at the best club in the world. I am always very grateful to be on the pitch, to get up every morning to do what makes me happy,” he told GQ España.

“I love being on the pitch, and feeling like I’m standing on the best ground in the world, in a country that, football-wise, is one of the best in the world.”

‘Pressure allows you me to maintain excellence’ – Mbappe

With Real Madrid staring down the barrel of second successive season without a major trophy, Mbappe will be in the spotlight as Los Blancos attempt to mount a comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Mbappe was unfazed by the pressure on his shoulders though.

“Pressure allows me to maintain the necessary level of excellence. You always have to adapt and reinvent yourself. The right mindset involves being able to listen and adapt.”

“Even with the pressure, the expectations and what is at stake, when it comes time to step onto the pitch, football, for me, must still be a game, even at the highest level.”

‘We can’t always be good’ – Mbappe on demanding calendar

However one thing that does impact on his performance is the jam-packed calendar he and other stars are subjected to. Mbappe himself has struggled for form since a persistent knee injury this year.

“These days, talent isn’t enough. What makes the difference is consistency,” he explained, beofre noting that this is getting harder and harder.

“We are in an era of excessive consumption. We can’t always be good and deliver the show people expected.”

Teammate Thibaut Courtois has been vocal about the increasing strain on top players these days, and former manager Carlo Ancelotti has also expressed his concerns. In the last few years, the World Cup has increased the number of teams participating by 50%, as have the Euros. In the Champions League, up to four extra games have been added for each side, and the Club World Cup last summer was an entirely new tournament with up to seven more games for the winners.