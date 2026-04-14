Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told the press that his side did enough to make it to the Champions League semi-final, following elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid. Ademola Lookman’s first-half goal swung the tie in favour of Los Colchoneros, who won out 3-2 on aggregate.

Speaking after the match, Hansi Flick was asked what his message was for the players in the dressing room after major disappointment.

“Like we always do. We decide what situation we will show them and what we have to make better. We played a fantastic first half. The goal for them was not expected, but it’s like football. When we see both matches, we deserved to stay in the semi-final. We have to score more goals, but that’s life.”

🚨 Frenkie de Jong: "I think we've played a really good game, we gave it our all, luck wasn't on our side. Every year we're growing, we have a young team with a lot of quality, we're going to keep going like this." 🎙️ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 14, 2026

‘We focus now on winning La Liga’ – Flick

Flick was reluctant to give a definitive answer on what the missing ingredient was for Barcelona in European competition after a second agonising exit.

“We have to win La Liga. We have to show the attitude mentality. Of course we are disappointed, the fans, players, coaches, for everyone, it’s a big dream to win the Champions League. We are on that way. We have a young team, and we will improve next season.”

Flick was not enticed in the prospect of securing the league title in El Clasico next month, but rather getting the job done.

“For me, I don’t care about when we will win it, I want to win it. I don’t care what matchday. It’s tough. I think everyone really believed in that [comeback], that we can make it happen. But it was very different in the end.”

Flick: ‘The fans are proud of the team’

The Blaugrana coach was generally pleased with his side’s attitude, and took the view that the fans would be too.

“We analyse everything, when something happens like that, they take the next step. As I said, we have a young team. We have to also speak about what they are doing, the fans are proud of the team. We work with the players on that. I know it’s disappointing. It’s football, it’s like that.”

After the first leg, Flick was highly critical of the referee’s decision not to award Barcelona a penalty. In terms of the referee’s decision to send off Eric Garcia, Flick was not interested in any controversy, commenting that “I don’t want to speak about that. I have to accept it.”

Barcelona return to La Liga action next week, hosting Celta Vigo at Camp Nou, with a nine-point lead at the top of the table. It extends their run without making a Champions League semi-final to seven years.