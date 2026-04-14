Getafe fall to Levante despite two penalty saves from David Soria

Levante 1-0 Getafe

Levante secured an enormous victory on Monday night at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium against Getaf, maintaining hope for Los Granotas in their survival bid. The high-flying Getafe were brought back down to earth, despite Levante missing from the spot twice.

The hosts started off the better, and in the early stages Kareem Tunde grazed the bar with a golden opportunity from a cutback. That was in the opening five minutes, and it looked as if Levante would regret it, after Carlos Espi was dismissed for a studs-up challenge. Yet after a VAR review, it was downgraded to a yellow, saving his blushes.

It was sort of assumed that Getafe would get back into the game, and begin to get forward. If they did manage to slow the tempo, and restrict Levante to an Adrian de la Fuente header from a set piece, Los Azulones were no enjoying themselves, and Los Granotas continued to go full-speed ahead. Outside of some nice skill from Martin Satriano, there was little to lighten the trip in the traveling end.

Carlos Espi gets Levante out of fail – eventually

In the second half, there was little change to that rhythm, and 10 minutes into the second period, Espi was sent powering through on goal. Going with his wrong foot, and with the ball bobbling, he floated his effort over the bar. If that felt gilt-edged, a penalty given for a Domingos Duarte challenge on Ivan Romero resulted in a penalty with 25 minutes to go. It was de la Fuente, the central defender, who stepped up, only to meekly nestle the ball into the arms of David Soria.

Opportunities remained few and far between, with little coming forward from Gefafe. Carlos Alvarez had been sent on for Levante, and he combined with Manu Sanchez for the latter to get a cross in with seven minutes to go – this time Espi did not miss, nodding in a neatly worked move down the left. Even then, a goal down, Getafe struggled to come forward, and if anything, Los Granotas looked more likely to score.

Carlos Espí up to 10 goals this season. That's in 7 starts. Averaging one every 86 minutes. Looked as if Levante had a chance because of Etta Eyong earlier on, but he's the key now. Taking away his goals, Levante would have 8 fewer points. Always finds just enough space. pic.twitter.com/bvTZ7UgLxc — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) April 13, 2026

Into stoppage time, and that was the case. This time Romero jinked inside, and his shot hit Zaid Romero’s arm. The Argentine was shown a second yellow for good measure. Romero himself took the ball this time, and his penalty was lower and harder, but Soria still got to the ball to push it wide.

At the final whistle Jose Bordalas’ complaints would have to be reserved for his own team. The victory did not help Levante much in the grand scheme, with all four teams around them winning this weekend, but emotionally it was an important victory for Luis Castro’s side. Espi’s 10th goal of the season powered Levante to another win, lifting them back off bottom, with four points from safety. Getafe may lament a missed opportunity. With none of the six sides ahead of them winning, Bordalas’ side could have made their case for European football very strong, but as it is, they remain three points removed.