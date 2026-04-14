Player ratings for Barcelona as their Champions League journey came to an end against Atletico Madrid.

Joan Garcia – 8

Made one sensational save in the second half, and was left unable to stop Ademola Lookman’s goal. Otherwise couldn’t really be faulted for his performance.

Jules Kounde – 4

A non-factor going forward, Kounde was exploited by Ademola Lookman time and again, and not only for the goal. The Frenchman struggled whenever tested, despite not having much responsibility.

Eric Garcia – 5

After an outstanding first half, Eric Garcia all but put a nail in Barcelona’s coffin with his second sending off against Atletico in the space of two months. Garcia was excellent on the ball, and played well for the most part, but there’s no removing the red card from his performance.

Gerard Martin – 7

A solid and competent performance from Gerard Martin, who didn’t put too much of a foot out of place. Martin could do little about Atletico’s goal, and wasn’t really got at by Julian Alvarez.

Joao Cancelo – 6

Cancelo didn’t really do too much wrong, but it is true that he didn’t manage to provide much offensively, his primary duty. He was part of the effort to keep Giuliano Simeone quiet.

Gavi – 8

An excellent first start in the Champions League this season. Gavi glued the Barcelona midfield together in the opening hour, with some crucial defensive interventions. Largely handed the ball to others going forward, but his aggression was key to keeping Barcelona on top.

Pedri – 5.5

Perhaps we’re judging by Pedri’s standards, but for a second time in a week, he looked a yard slower than the rest of the game. Did have a couple of nice moves, but mostly struggled to create for his side.

Lamine Yamal – 8.5

Faded in the second half, but was still a cut above the rest of Barcelona’s players. Took the opening goal with consummate ease, and created several chances, including one that was half a goal for Fermin Lopez, were it not for a fine save from Juan Musso. The 18-year-old will be back, but no doubt leaves the pitch frustrated, given all he did for the cause.

Dani Olmo – 8

Was excellent in the first half, finding ways to create space for the forwards. On several occasions, he found space in the middle of the pitch, one of which was an assist for Ferran Torres. One of the few players who was able to slice through the Atletico defence.

Fermin Lopez – 5.5

Denied by a brilliant save, Fermin had to score the header from close range. Generally he was a little lacking in the final third, struggling to create the danger he would have wanted.

Ferran Torres – 8

A largely very good performance from Ferran, who took his chance brilliantly, and was a constant threat for fcbarcelona.com/es. He managed to peel off the Atletico defenders on several occasions, and also provided the pass for Lamine Yamal’s goal.

Substitutes

Ronald Araujo – 4

Several good balls were swung into Barcelona’s makeshift striker, but he couldn’t get on the end of them. Should have scored the one he did get on the end of.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

Came on for the final stages, but couldn’t really make the impact he wanted. Often at centre-back.

De Jong: "We've shown a very good level in both matches. Luck hasn't been on our side. There have been a couple of dubious actions and Pubill's penalty action decides the tie." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 14, 2026

Robert Lewandowski – 4

Did little to question Hansi Flick’s decision to bench him. Scarcely had a touch as Barcelona searched for the equaliser on aggregate.

Marcus Rashford – 5.5

A couple of nice crosses went unrewarded, but largely looked off the pace in a game where Atletico were hunting a 10-man Barcelona down.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Had one or two nice moves, and got a shot off on one occasion. Didn’t make too much of an impact.