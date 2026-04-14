Barcelona manager Hansi Flick did not look impressed with the pitch at the Metropolitano ahead of their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana must attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in the Spanish capital.

Flick told the press before the match, that he wanted his team to be brave in attack, and defend as a unit when they took to the Metropolitano pitch. Meanwhile Lamine Yamal noted that he did not see the comeback as a miracle. Ther Blaugrana boss was concerned about the pitch though.

🚨 Hansi Flick: "We have to think more about our game than about the result. Normally, when we play well, we score goals." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/xX2GMBtFbB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 13, 2026

Barcelona have not filed complaint to UEFA

Flick was seen looking at the pitch and then commenting to UEFA delegate Christian Kofoed that it was too dry and the grass was too long for the game. Diario AS confirm that no official complaint has been made about the pitch. UEFA regulations state that the grass length cannot be more than 3cm high, but the amount of water the pitch is given is down to the club itself.

Atletico Madrid deny poor pitch allegations

The same outlet go on to say that Atletico vehemently deny the pitch is in poor condition, and that it was much worse over a month ago when Barcelona played Los Rojiblancos in the Copa del Rey first leg at the Metropolitano. The wider interpretation is that if it might benefit Atletico if the ball cannot circulate quickly, but equally that could be the same for Diego Simeone’s side if they are looking to break quickly on Barcelona.

ONE. LAST. SLEEP. DO IT FOR THESE GUYS ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/pJi2wjLc3b — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 13, 2026

The pitch at the Metropolitano has come under fire earlier in the season. In an early goal for Los Colchoneros, the ball bobbled before Joan Garcia could control it. Captain Koke Resurreccion has also voiced concerns about the surface in February, with the pitch being relaid shortly before.