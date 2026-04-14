Atletico Madrid drop interest in possible Barcelona exit

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado looks as if he will be on his way out of the club this summer, but his chances of leaving Spanish football are high. One of the few clubs that would be able to do a deal for Casado have decided to pull their interest.

Casado, 22, was one of the stories of the season for Barcelona last year, going from all but certain exit to starter during the first half of the season. One of the top performers under Hansi Flick in his first year, Casado this year has been given less opportunities, with Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi ahead of him in the pecking order. It seems that he has decided he will seek more game time this summer with an exit.

🚨 Hansi Flick tested Jules Koundé as a centre-back during yesterday's training session. It remains to be seen if the experiment was to the coach's liking. [@ffpolo] 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/jdHOHl50H0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 14, 2026

Atletico Madrid end interest in Marc Casado

Last season Casado was linked with Atletico Madrid in January and again in the summer, as they looked to bring in a central midfielder. At the time, Casado was reluctant to leave, and did not pursue a move for him. Sport report that Los Rojiblancos are no longer interested in Casado for this summer. It is added by the Catalan daily that this rules out Barcelona using him as a potential bargaining chip in their bid to sign Julian Alvarez this summer.

🚨🇪🇸 Pablo Barrios wanted to play today and did everything possible to be available, but the club decided to stick to the initial plan and not risk him. He is in good condition.@marqoss pic.twitter.com/Tv9W36wCvy — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 14, 2026

Atletico Madrid focus on Ederson dos Santos

Notably, ex-Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has taken over in the interim between Atletico being interested and deciding against a move for Casado. It seems Alemany’s primary target to strengthen their midfield is Atalanta man Ederson dos Santos. Already he has opened negotiations with Atalanta, in a bid to beat Premier League sides to his signature, but no deal has been found.