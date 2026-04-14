Former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola is set to leave Bournemouth this summer after three years in the job. The Basque manager is one of the targets to fill the upcoming vacancy at former side Athletic Club this summer, after Ernesto Valverde announced his departure at the end of the season.

Iraola has called Valverde as his greatest reference point, and was initially heavily linked with a return to San Mames. However in recent weeks, that talk has quietened somewhat. It seems President Jon Uriarte is keen to appoint former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, who is currently the favourite to takeover.

Iraola to leave Bournemouth this summer

As reported by The Athletic, Iraola has decided to leave Bournemouth at the end of his deal. Bournemouth have since confirmed this to be the case. Iraola tends to only sign one-year rolling deals, and has decided to look for a new opportunity, despite their best efforts to retain him. They have been linked with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna to replace him, after Iraola guided the Cherries to a 12th-place and 9th-place finish. Currently Bournemouth lie 11th, three points of a European spot, and 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Iraola to have his choice of jobs

Iraola has previously been cited as a target for Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in the past, and even linked with a potential job at Real Madrid this summer, albeit that conversation has died down. This week Iraola confirmed he had spoken with Los Leones since Valverde’s announcement.

💥 EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL! 💥 SHOCK ALERT: Our sources confirm Newcastle United have made a DIRECT APPROACH for Andoni Iraola! Insiders say a RADICAL new direction is coming… and it looks like Eddie Howe could be OUT! HUGE SHOCKWAVES ripping through the North East! 😱 pic.twitter.com/iiNa6UauPH — indykaila News (@indykaila) April 13, 2026

In addition, Indykaila also report that Newcastle United have made an approach for Iraola, with a view to replacing Eddie Howe with him. It seems the 43-year-old will have his pick of opportunities after successful spells at Mirandes, Rayo and Bournemouth.