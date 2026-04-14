Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa sent an optimistic message ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, as his side look to comeback at the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos are 2-1 down from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Arbeloa did not feel it was as difficult a task as some have made out.

Arbeloa’s side will look to continue their strong record against Bayern in Germany, and despite being outplayed for much of the first leg, came close to an equaliser in the closing stages. The Real Madrid manager claimed that his squad were brimming with belief.

“First of all, we are Real Madrid. If there is a team that comes to this stadium to turn things around, it’s us. We are a team that never gives up, the team with 15 European Cups. We are Madrid and we will return with our badge or on top of it.”

“I don’t know how many teams in the world can say they’ve won the European Cup 15 times. The Real Madrid coach believes, the players believe, and the club believes. Every single fan I’ve met these past few days believes we’re going to win. Everyone believes. We know how difficult it is; nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, but we’re going to give it our all, and with that, we believe we’re going to win.”

‘We have many options to replace Aurelien Tchouameni’

One of the major question marks for Arbeloa to answer is who will replace Aurelien Tchouameni in the line-up. The Frenchman has been one of their most consistent players, but will be suspended for the game.

“We have many options and many players who can play where Tchouameni does. Camavinga, Thiago, Ceballos, Valverde… I know the starting eleven I’m going to field tomorrow. They give me a lot of confidence. The substitutes are going to have to help us in the second half because it’s going to be a very long and intense match. I feel privileged to have the squad I have.”

‘We don’t need any miracles’ – Arbeloa

While the mythology surrounding Real Madrid is bigger than any other side in the competition, Arbeloa pointed out that their opponents had plenty of pedigree too.

“They are also a great team, a team that can look us in the eye because of its history, its mentality, its personality… We have to focus on ourselves, which is what’s important and what we can show.”

That said, his view was that a victory in Munich was perfectly achievable.

“I don’t see that we need to perform any miracles. If we won the other day, it wouldn’t have been anything crazy. Their goalkeeper was the MVP. We are capable of doing it. Nobody who knows Real Madrid thinks that Real Madrid winning tomorrow will be a miracle.”

“We need to improve many aspects of our game. It’s important to take advantage of our chances; we won’t have as many as in the first leg. It’s about confidence. We have to score if we want to win and advance. We have to play very well tomorrow.”

Naturally, Tchouameni would be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga, but his compatriot’s inconsistency and injury issues have cast doubt on that idea. It could be that youngster Thiago Pitarch is selected ahead of him, with Brahim Diaz also in contention for minutes.