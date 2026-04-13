It is looking increasingly likely that Real Madrid will have a new manager in the dugout for the start of next season. Alvaro Arbeloa is currently in charge, but with Los Blancos staring down the barrel at another campaign without a major trophy, he will find it very difficult to have his contract renewed.

Real Madrid have already started lining up managerial targets ahead of the summer, with Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino high on the list at this stage. However, it is far from certain that either will be available, which is why club bosses have turned their attention towards someone that will be.

According to RMC Sport (via Marca), Didier Deschamps is the latest manager to have attracted attention from Real Madrid. The 57-year-old will be leaving his position as France head coach after this summer’s World Cup, and he could make a return to club football after 14 years with the Bernabeu side.

Deschamps would welcome an approach from Real Madrid, as he is reportedly keen to continue managing once he leaves the French national team. The fact that he would be a free agent makes him an attractive proposition, while he also had a pre-existing relationship with a number of Los Blancos stars, including Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid must get managerial decision spot on

The fact that Real Madrid are very close to going two seasons in a row without a major trophy will be a huge concern for president Florentino Perez. The decision to replace Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso last summer blew up in his face, and Arbeloa has been equally as disappointing since taking over in January.

Real Madrid need someone that can command an egocentric dressing room, and Deschamps would certainly fit the bill. However, his appointment would also come with a significant amount of risk, given he’s not managed at club level since 2012.