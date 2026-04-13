Real Madrid have plans to sign multiple signings this summer, but they are also preparing to part ways with several first team players. Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos have all been mentioned as likely candidates to depart the Bernabeu, and another that now looks set to be on their way out is Gonzalo Garcia.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Gonzalo, who established himself as a first team player during last summer’s Club World Cup. But due to the presence of Kylian Mbappe, he has not had much of a look-in, with the vast majority of his 33 appearances across all competitions having come from the bench.

The Athletic have now reported that Real Madrid are expected to sell Gonzalo this summer, as they seek to cash in while his value is still high. They want him to play regularly elsewhere, and rather than settling for a loan, they will follow a familiar route by sealing a permanent exit with a value to retaining control of his future.

Premier League move could be on the cards for Gonzalo

There is sure to be no shortage of suitors for Gonzalo, given that his stock is high on the back of his efforts in a Real Madrid jersey. At this stage, the Premier League would be the most likely destination for the 22-year-old, with Newcastle United having recently been credited with an interest in his services.

It does make sense for Gonzalo to leave this summer, given that his minutes will continue to be limited next season. Real Madrid would be smart to retain control of his future, as he has every chance of developing into a top-class striker if he manages to see regular minutes elsewhere – where that elsewhere is remains to be seen, as he will have many teams after his services.