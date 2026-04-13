Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has told the press ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg with Atletico Madrid that his side should not think of a possible comeback as a miracle. The Catalan giants are 2-0 down going into the second leg, where they will aim to hand a fourth home defeat of the season to Los Colchoneros.

Ahead of the game, Lamine Yamal was asked if revenge was a motivating factor for Barcelona, given Atletico have also put the Blaugrana out of the Copa del Rey over two legs this season.

“It’s true that we were eliminated from the Cup, but not only for this reason. Barca has been chasing the Champions League for many years, we are very eager to advance to the next round, and we are Barça and we will give it our all.”

“I think with the World Cup, the Champions League is the most important, and I think that says it all. I’ve always dreamed of winning it with Barcelona.”

Flick: "Tomorrow we're not playing a final, but we have to win as if it were one. We're 100% focused on it." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 13, 2026

‘We can’t think of it as a miracle’ – Lamine Yamal

Later on in his press conference, Lamine Yamal referenced Barcelona’s 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, arguably the club’s best ever comeback. However that was not required on Tuesday, in his eyes.

“Intensity, without losing sight of our game, we have to not think that’s a miracle to comeback. We’ll play as we know how. It’s a game we start 2-0 down.”

Lamine Yamal also had a promise for the Barcelona fans.

“We promise that if we are eliminated, it will be fighting until the end, we will not leave a single minute without pressing and running, we will give it our all, it will be a 90-minute game or more, it is not over, a comeback is very possible and that is why we are here.”

La Masia aspect important to Barcelona

Even if he was comfortable with the pressure, the teenage forward explained that there was plenty of quality in the team to be able to turn things around, beyond himself.

“Luckily I’m playing for Barca and there are many high-quality players, world-class veterans who prove it every year. I don’t think it’s just me who’s going to fail. If it were, I wouldn’t mind either. We have many players who can turn things around on their own, and that’s why I have faith in the team.”

However he was also quick to highlight that the contribution of La Masia to Barcelona’s unity was important.

“It’s very important for matches like tomorrow’s, we’re all from here and we love Barça, we’ll give everything until the end, no matter how, if there’s a chance we’ll play and fight until the end.”

Lamine Yamal: "We're all culers, very culer, and we've shown it many times." "LeBron can be an example, that can inspire us tomorrow. Hopefully it comes off the same way." "There won't be a minute where we don't run." pic.twitter.com/J8SgzV20SJ — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) April 13, 2026

Just one team has come from two goals down to go through a knockout tie in the Champions League away from home, a record Barcelona will be trying to expand. That was Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United against Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile Atletico have never suffered defeat at home in a Champions League knockout tie.