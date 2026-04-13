Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has told the press that his side can be inspired by the example of LeBron James ahead of their Champions League quarter-final return leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The Blaugrana will need to come from two goals down at the Metropolitano in order to make it to the semi-finals.

A meme ran through social media over the weekend of Barcelona players wearing the same sunglasses as James before his side’s comeback in the NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors from 0-3 down in 2016. Lamine Yamal leaned into it, changing his Instagram profile picture to the US basketball legend.

“I think he’s one of the references that could inspire us tomorrow, and that’s why I put him as my profile picture. I will think about how he did it, and I hope it comes off in the same way. We have a lot of players in the team, and I’m just another player, and I’m not the only one.”

Lamine Yamal: "We're all culers, very culer, and we've shown it many times." "LeBron can be an example, that can inspire us tomorrow. Hopefully it comes off the same way." "There won't be a minute where we don't run." pic.twitter.com/J8SgzV20SJ — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) April 13, 2026

‘The pressure is a virtue, not a problem’ – Lamine Yamal

Many eyes will be on the 18-year-old to inspire Barcelona to victory, as perhaps their most in-form attacking star. Yet the teenage star showed little sign of being intimidated by it.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have had more responsibility since I was little than I used to, and I don’t think about that, I just think about taking it not as a problem but as a virtue, and the trust that my colleagues give me is worth its weight in gold.”

“Luckily I’m playing for Barca and there are many high-quality players, world-class veterans who prove it every year. I don’t think it’s just me who’s going to fail. If it were, I wouldn’t mind either. We have many players who can turn things around on their own, and that’s why I have faith in the team.”

“I feel great, I was questioned a lot at the start of the season’

During the first half of the season, Lamine Yamal battled a sports hernia in his groin, but seems well and truly over it.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve always said that at the beginning of the season my level was questioned a lot because of the pubalgia, and I like that these moments are coming because that’s when the real players show up, and I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

“I feel great. I’m motivated for it and I hope I can make a difference, let’s see if Cholo does me a favour and puts me one-on-one with some player and I hope so.”

🚨 Marc Bernal can only play for a maximum of 20 minutes tomorrow against Atlético Madrid. [@xavimunyozMD] pic.twitter.com/URq0rjG4Ff — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 13, 2026

‘I’m grateful to Neymar for what he’s given to football’

On many occasions, Lamine Yamal has expressed his admiration for Neymar Junior, and expressed his desire to see him in the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer.

“I’ve watched the 6-1 game many times, I saw it live. Neymar has been a huge part of my childhood, he’s my idol and I’ll always be grateful for what he’s given to football. He inspires us all. You pay for a ticket to see him and two or three days after the match you’d watch it again just to see his plays. I want to thank him for everything he’s given to football and I hope he can be at the World Cup.”

So far this season, Lamine Yamal has appeared in 43 games, scoring 22 goals and giving 18 assists. The teenage star is searching for a second straight Champions League semi-final.