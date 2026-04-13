The 31st matchday of the 2025-26 La Liga season, also known as retro weekend, has seen more drama and action across Spanish football’s top division. Here is Football España’s round-up of the games that have taken place so far, ahead of Monday’s match between Levante and Getafe.

Alaves strike late to deny Real Sociedad in Basque derby

Real Sociedad 3-3 Alaves

A La Liga classic took place in Donostia-San Sebastian on Saturday, as Real Sociedad and Alaves played out a six-goal thriller. Twice the visitors forged ahead in the early stages following goals from Duje Caleta-Car (OG) and Ibrahim Diabate, but on both occasions, the hosts responded quickly through Luka Sucic and Antonio Sivera (OG). Orri Oskarsson gave La Real the lead on the hour mark, but after Sergio Gomez’s late red card, Lucas Boye netted deep into stoppage time to ensure a share of the spoils.

Elche pick up crucial win in relegation dogfight

Elche 1-0 Valencia

Elche picked up only their second win of 2026 as they edged past Valencia. The visitors had a number of big chances throughout the match, but they were made to pay when Lucas Cepeda struck on 73 minutes to score the only goal. It was a result that lifted the hosts out of the relegation zone, but they will end the weekend back in it after their relegation rivals also secured key victories.

Sevilla seal first victory of Luis Garcia Plaza era

Sevilla 2-1 Atletico Madrid

The first of those relegation rivals to win was Sevilla, who took advantage of Atletico Madrid fielding a much-changed side to take a 2-1 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Akor Adams opened the scoring from the penalty, and after Javier Bonar equalised, Nemanja Gudelj struck the winner in stoppage time. It’s the first three points for Los Nervionenses since Luis Garcia Plaza arrived as head coach last month.

Real Betis woes continue with El Sadar draw

Osasuna 1-1 Real Betis

Real Betis are now without a win in their first seven La Liga matches, as they were held by Osasuna. Ez Abde gave the visitors a fast start, but a 40th-minute penalty from Ante Budimir ensured that the points would be shared in Pamplona.

Mallorca ease past Rayo Vallecano at Son Moix

Mallorca 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Mallorca were another of the relegation-threatened sides to win this weekend, as they saw off Rayo Vallecano in convincing fashion. Vedat Muriqi’s first half brace got them off and running, with substitute Jan Virgili sealing the three points just beyond the hour mark.

Real Oviedo keep survival hopes alive with sensational win

Celta Vigo 0-3 Real Oviedo

The big result of the weekend was at Balaidos, where Real Oviedo defeated Celta Vigo in remarkable fashion. The hosts rested a number of key players with a view to their Europa League exploits on Thursday, and they were made to pay as goals from Alberto Reina and Federico Vinas (x2) sealed the victory for the Asturians, who are now only six goals away from safety.

Villarreal move clear in 3rd after fine San Mames victory

Athletic Club 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal are now four points clear of 4th-placed Atleti after an impressive win in Bilbao. Sergi Cardona and Alfon Gonzalez gave the visitors a two-goal lead at half time, and while Gorka Guruzeta got a goal back late on, it was not enough for Athletic Club to take anything from the match.