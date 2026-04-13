Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told the press that he is not concerned about his side’s defensive strength ahead of their Champions League quarter-final return leg against Atletico Madrid, pointing to their ability to score more goals. The Catalan side must overturn a two-goal deficit at the Metropolitano in order to make it to the semi-finals.

Flick was keen to ensure his side focused on their performance first and foremost, without paying too much attention to the scoreline.

“We have to make the first step, which is tomorrow. We have to focus more on a strong performance, not on the result. When we play well, we’re also able to score goals.”

“It’s not a final, definitely. But in the end I would like to win it. This is what we want to do tomorrow. Everything is focused on this, 100%.”

Hansi Flick expecting a big atmosphere at the Metropolitano tomorrow. "I'm not worried about our defending, we can defend better, but it's about the whole team making the game compact. And we can score goals." "In the games against Atlético, we have often been the better team." pic.twitter.com/LMFOsmT0CD — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) April 13, 2026

‘Often we’ve been the better team than Atletico’ – Hansi Flick

Flick seemed to be optimistic about what he was seeing from his side in the build-up to the game, feeling that they had shown in the past the sort of performance necessary.

“The mentality, the attitude, is really important. The connection between the team and the supporters is unbelievable. I think it shows also the team the respect for the performance we did over the past 1.5 years. Here tomorrow, every person is important, every positive thing is important, and I have the feeling we are on that path.”

“We have the performance in the team, we have played in the games against Atletico, and often been the better team.”

Flick unconcerned by Barcelona defending

It was pointed out to Flick that last season Barcelona needed four goals to get past Benfica, five to beat Borussia Dortmund and six against Inter, which proved insufficient. With Barcelona required to come forward to even the score, the German coach was not concerned about leaving his defence exposed.

“No, I’m not worried about the defending. It’s our style of play. We can depend better, but it’s about the team. We need everyone, we need to be connected, to defend as a unit, to make the game compact and reduce the spaces. We want to play football. There are many occasions we’ve done it very well, and when we do, the result is better. And we can score goals.”

‘Momentum will be important, hopefully things go our way this time’

Along the same lines, Flick was also asked if a cool head was necessary, or if his side needed to take advantage of the momentum in the game.

“Both. It’s very important. This is a game, 90 minutes of more, when we reach that it’s good. It’s very complex. It’s firstly very important that we make pressure. Atletico is a good team, so if we don’t, they can play out. So we need the right connection between the players. Sometimes games are decided by the momentum, last week it was the red card, the non-record. Maybe tomorrow it’s on our side.”

Last week, Flick was furious when Atletico Madrid were not punished for a handball from Marc Pubill, but was no longer keen to focus on it.

“I’m calm now. Everything changed. He’s an experienced referee. I have nothing, no doubts.”

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night at the Metropolitano in the sixth meeting between the two this season. So far Barcelona have come out on top on three occasions, but the aggregate score is level at eight goals each.