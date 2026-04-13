On Wednesday, Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are up against it to remain in the competition after losing 2-1 at the Bernabeu last week, although there is a strong belief that a comeback can be pulled off.

Bayern are strong favourites to progress, and if they play as they did in the opening hour in the Spanish capital, they should be too strong for Real Madrid. However, their players are taking nothing for granted, as has been made clear by midfielder Leon Goretzka (via Cadena SER).

“We know perfectly well who we are playing against and what kind of game it will be. In the first leg, you could see how quickly they can generate scoring chances. Therefore, no one needs to warn us of that. We know it ourselves.”

Kimmich: It doesn’t matter how Real Madrid played before

Joshua Kimmich, who played the entire 90 minutes of the first leg, is also acutely aware of how dangerous Real Madrid are in the Champions League, as he dismissed any suggestion that their domestic woes will affect them in any way.

“It doesn’t matter what shape they are in. When the Champions League comes, they perform. That’s why I think it doesn’t matter how they’ve played before.”

Eberl: Bayern have a good starting position

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has also previewed Wednesday’s showdown with Real Madrid. He expects Vincent Kompany’s side to use the confidence of last week’s victory to drive them on to victory across the two legs.

“Controlled euphoria is exactly what we had. We must take that euphoria, because what we have achieved no one can take away from us and, even so, we know what a great opponent awaits us. We have a good starting position, but we also know that we are not yet qualified.”