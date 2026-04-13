Barcelona face a mammoth task on Tuesday night against Atletico Madrid, as they try to overturn a two-goal deficit in the Spanish capital. Not only have Atletico only lost twice at the Metropolitano this season, but only once before has a team overturned that result away from home in Champions League history.

It looks as if defender Gerard Martin will be fit for the clash after coming off against Espanyol over the weekend at half-time, complaining of an ankle injury. Andreas Christensen and Raphinha are ruled out, while Pau Cubarsi is suspended.

Hansi Flick to discuss role with Frenkie de Jong

With many expecting Eric Garcia to drop into the defence to cover for Cubarsi’s absence, it leaves a gap in the starting XI next to Pedri Gonzalez. Frenkie de Jong returned to action Saturday after six weeks out, playing the final 10 minutes. Cadena SER say that Barcelona will make a call over the next 24 hours over whether de Jong is fit enough to play 45-60 minutes against Atletico, or if he should start on the bench.

De Jong is fully fit in a medical sense, but Hansi Flick is set to have a conversation to see if he feels ready to play from the start.

Marc Bernal not an option to start

If de Jong is not deemed fit enough to do so, then Marc Bernal will not be a fall-back option. The 19-year-old was ruled out with a ankle sprain two weekends ago, and is yet to receive the green light from the medical staff, having missed their last two games. MD report that in the best-case scenario, Bernal should not feature for more than 10-15 minutes against Los Colchoneros.

If Garcia does start in defence, and de Jong is only fit for the bench, then it likely means Flick will be forced to go with one of Gavi or Marc Casado from the start. Casado has been starved of opportunities this season, and Gavi, who is also building up fitness, played an hour on Saturday.