Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has opened the door for midfielder Frenkie de Jong to start against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The Dutchman returned to action after six weeks out due to a muscle tear in late February.

Speaking ahead of the game, Flick said that his side needed to be brave in attack, and defend well. The German coach also warned his side that they would be facing a wall of noise at the Metropolitano.

“The atmosphere in the stadium will be fantastic. We need a strong and stable defence, but also be brave in the offence, we have to press, we have to go forward. Use every chance. It’s the difference between us when you see the last game.”

Hansi Flick expecting a big atmosphere at the Metropolitano tomorrow. "I'm not worried about our defending, we can defend better, but it's about the whole team making the game compact. And we can score goals." "In the games against Atlético, we have often been the better team." pic.twitter.com/LMFOsmT0CD — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) April 13, 2026

“Frenkie de Jong could start” – Hansi Flick

De Jong played the final 10 minutes of the Catalan derby against Espanyol, coming up with an assist for Marcus Rashford in the final minutes of a 4-1 win. Flick stated that de Jong was fit to start the match though.

“With Frenkie it’s much better than Marc Bernal. It’s difficult for him. Frenkie can also start. We’ll see what I decide. We’ll see later.”

🚨 Lamine Yamal: "We are a young and very Culer team, we've shown it throughout the season. We'll give it our all. We have to play the way we know, with intensity. We shouldn't think that turning it around is a miracle." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/7A4nQA1zWV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 13, 2026

The major debate at Barcelona over the starting XI is who will partner Pedri Gonzalez in midfield. Eric Garcia is likely to drop into defence to cover for the suspended Pau Cubarsi, leaving an open spot for de Jong, or perhaps Gavi. Marc Casado has rarely been selected for big games of late.

“Of course Gavi can play. Gavi is a player who gives everything for this team for the club. On the pitch, he is not aftraid of anything, and this is important. We’ll tomorrow where he plays, when, we have time and we’ll see this evening.”

Praise for Lamine Yamal

A significant portion of Barcelona’s hopes will be on the shoulders of teenage forward Lamine Yamal, who has been in scintillating form of late.

“Lamine has performed really good in the last games. He has to make these things, where he is the best in the world in one-on-one situations, dribbling. We also have to give him the option to pass. We have to play as one unit, this is important. The collective, not the individual. We have a lot of players with huge quality, but so do Atletico. Last time I said games are often decided by momentum. And hopefully it’s on our side.

Asked about the pressure on him before Flick spoke to the press, Lamine Yamal described it as a virtue rather than a problem. The 18-year-old is expected to be partnered by Marcus Rashford and one of Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo or Ferran Torres in the front three.