Barcelona offered €10m friendly opportunity in South Korea

Barcelona must continue raising funds in order to ensure a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule by the start of the summer transfer window. They are racing against the clock to ensure this becomes a reality, but while efforts have been ongoing in recent months, there has not been too much progress made in this regard.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are believed to be not too far away from a 1:1 return, which would give them more leeway when making signings this summer. One of the options available to them involves their pre-season plans, which could see them return to Asia for the second year in a row.

Barcelona played in Japan and South Korea last summer, and according to MD (via Sempre Barca), there are chances for a return to the latter in 2026. The Catalans have been offered €9-10m for the one-off match, with club bosses currently mulling over the decision.

Barcelona are yet to decide pre-season plans

It is not clear at this stage what Barcelona’s plans are for this summer’s pre-season programme. Going to the United States, where they had gone regularly prior to 2025, is out of the question due to the 2026 World Cup taking place there, so there is scope for a return to South Korea. However, the decision must be made while considering the fact that a number of their players will be involved in the tournament, which will mean a shortened schedule in the lead-up to the 2026-27 campaign kicking off in August.

With this in mind, there may be no pre-season tour at all, which is why a one-off match halfway across the world would not be in the best interest of Hansi Flick and his squad. However, Barcelona have shown in the past that this is often not taken into consideration when it comes to glamour friendlies.