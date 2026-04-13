Ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, manager Diego Simeone has explained that he has not yet decided whether veteran goalkeeper Jan Oblak will be in goal, or if Juan Musso will continue. Los Colchoneros are seeking to hold onto a 2-0 lead from the first leg, earned at Camp Nou last week.

The Slovenian goalkeeper has missed the last month of action, but it back in training this week, and it has been rumoured that if he is fit, then he will start the match. Simeone was unwilling to give anything away.

“I’ve still not given the line-up. Normally we do it in the hotel, at around seven, half seven. So I still have time to decide.”

How will Atletico Madrid approach the match?

The debate being had by many Atletico Madrid fans is whether their side should seek to kill the game early on by attacking Barcelona’s high line, or if they would be better served by a more risk-averse approach.

“We’re convinced of what we need to do, of what we’re going to look for. We’re going to look to come out on top. We’re going to play the game so that happens.”

Simeone went on to say that his side were clear on how they wanted to play, even if he would not reveal details.

“We’ll play competing as we have done playing against them. We know what the opponent wants to do, they’re a good opponent, and we know the demands, but we’re clear on our objective, which is to get to the next round.”

🚨 Koke: "I’ve already decided what I’m going to do tomorrow: give everything to get through the tie. We have to play like it's a final." pic.twitter.com/SNw0T3xMXY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 13, 2026

“The game that we’re imagining could be just that imagination. Then the game begins, and evidently everything we say could be left behind. Because if we think we’re going to press because we’re at home, and they play better, then it won’t happen. In the first 20 minutes, we were playing well, having more of the ball than it was thought we would, we circulated the ball, we were playing more in their half. We have faith, we hope to continue playing as we have done, and we’re sure of what we want.”

Atletico Madrid’s unusual backline

With David Hancko and Jose Maria Gimenez recovering from injuries, and Marc Pubill suspended, Los Rojiblancos are down to the bare bones in defence. It looks as if Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet will start their first game together of the season, but Simeone had given them no special attention.

“There’s no need to speak to them, they know very clearly what they need to do. Robin has been growing game by game, as I said in the last press conference. Clement is a player with a lot of experience. He knows his virtues, his weaknesses, and we’re look to exploit what they do well for the good of the team.”

Koke: “We have to take the ball off them and want it”

Alongside Simeone was captain Koke Resurreccion, who was not concerned about any potential distractions, with the Copa del Rey final coming this Saturday.

“Obviously it’s a game that could make history for the club. It’s a game to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and we’re focused on tomorrow, we’re not thinking about what could come after it. We’re going prepare for it like a final, as we do every game, and try to win it.”

In terms of how they would go about doing so, Koke called on his teammates to show personality.

“It’s very important to be able to get out of their press, which is what they tend to do, that presses very high, they have their defence almost at the halfway line, to try and suffocate you. It’s about having personality, to offer for the ball, to make runs off them, and at this stage the two teams know each other perfectly. We have to take the ball off them, and we have to want the ball.”

Koke on growth of club under Diego Simeone

Koke avoided a question on his future, but did admit that a decade ago, he was not certain he would be at the Metropolitano.

“Good question, my age. I’m older, but with the same excitement, the desire, to want to win every game. If you asked me nine years ago, I imagined the growth Atletico Madrid in those years, you never know where you’ll be, what can happen in minutes, hours, days. You always dream of being at the top level. For me, the club, playing a quarter-final of a Champions League is the top level, and I hope we can get to the semi-finals.”

Los Colchoneros have appeared in four Champions League quarter-finals under Simeone, more than half of their total of seven. Koke expressed plenty of gratitude to his manager.

“He knows everything. Thanks to him, we’ve had an enormous growth as a club, we’ve trusted him, we’ve fought to the death for him, and we continue to do so. And this level that the players are giving. For me, as a player, nobody has given me as much as he has, he bet on me from the first day, we’ve never crossed that line of manager-player, and that’s important for the growth of everyone. And he knows how much I love him as a manager and as a person. The things we have to say, we keep private, and he knows the affection I have for him.”