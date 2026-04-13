Athletic Club have begun the search for their next manager, following confirmation of Ernesto Valverde’s departure at the end of the season. One of the candidates being confirmed is Los Leones icon Andoni Iraola, who like Valverde, is also out of contract in June.

Iraola has done a fantastic job at Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, who defeated league leaders Arsenal at the weekend. However, it does appear increasingly likely that he will decide against signing a new deal, which would make him one of the most sought-after managers on the market this summer.

Iraola had previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, but after they recently appointed Roberto De Zerbi, it has opened the door for Athletic to make their move – should they deem it necessary. However, it is not completely ruled out that he stays at Bournemouth, as he confirmed (via ED) that talks have taken place between himself and the Premier League club’s hierarchy.

Iraola stalling on possible Athletic Club return

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Iraola has doubts about returning to the club he made 510 appearances for as a player. If he continues to forego giving the green light to negotiations with Athletic, it will become less likely that he returns in the summer, even if he leaves Bournemouth.

At this stage, Athletic are prepared to go for Edin Terzic over Iraola, with the former Borussia Dortmund head coach well-liked by club president Jon Uriarte. However, no definitive decision has been made yet, with one unlikely to come until closer to the season’s end.

It will be interesting to see who is appointed as Valverde’s successor at Athletic. Iraola would be the ideal man for the vast majority of the club’s supporters due to his strong affinity with Los Leones, but there is every chance that he decides returning to Bilbao at this stage of his career.