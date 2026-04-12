Real Madrid will block Barcelona efforts to sign 22-year-old winger

Barcelona are planning to sign a new left winger this summer, amid doubts over the future of Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United loanee has done well since joining last July, but the Catalans are not prepared to sign him permanently at this stage, which is why they have started to consider alternatives.

One of those high on Barcelona’s list is Victor Munoz. The 22-year-old has had a very impressive first season at Osasuna, following his move from Real Madrid last summer. He recently made his first appearances for the Spanish national team, which included scoring on his debut against Serbia, which the Catalans took notice of.

The problem for Barcelona is Real Madrid’s presence. Los Blancos have a buy-back clause in their agreement with Osasuna, and crucially, they also have a right of first refusal, which they will enact in the event that their El Clasico rivals move to sign their former player in the summer, as per Diario AS.

Real Madrid themselves are yet to decide whether Munoz will be re-signed, which they can do this summer for €8m. Barcelona would only be able to bring him to the Spotify Camp Nou by activating his €40m release clause, but the Bernabeu club are clear that this cannot be allowed to happen.

Munoz set for a big summer

Munoz recently changed agents, which hints that he could be on the move this summer. As well as Barcelona and Real Madrid, he is being followed by a number of Premier League and Serie A clubs, all of whom are prepared to approach Osasuna when the time comes.

Munoz could also be heading to the 2026 World Cup with Spain, which would increase his stock further. If that happens, Real Madrid may decide to pull the trigger and bring him back, but while they continue not to do so, Barcelona will continue to keep tabs on his situation.