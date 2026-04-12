The next few days are incredibly crucial for Real Madrid, as they seek to remain in this season’s Champions League. They go to Bayern Munich on Wednesday hoping to overturn a one-goal deficit in the quarter-final tie, but should they fail to do so, they will be set for a second consecutive campaign without a major trophy win.

Because of this, there is a desperation surrounding Real Madrid, whose La Liga hopes all-but ended on Friday with a 1-1 home draw against Girona. They have been given hope that a comeback is possible, and one of their biggest believers is president Florentino Perez.

On Sunday, Perez was speaking at a ceremony honouring Real Madrid’s longest-serving members. He spoke at the event, during which he referenced the upcoming match against Bayern, as per Marca.

“We have won 58 titles in the last 15 years, including 6 European Cups in football and 3 in basketball. We value things in their fair measure, and we are aware of the difficulties of achieving each victory and each title.

“I have always said that the loyalty of Madridismo is our great strength. Here no one gives up and we are going to continue fighting year after year until the last moment to try to continue adding titles to the greatest list of winners in the history of sport. It is an honour to have your support to continue pursuing the best club in history.”

Can Real Madrid get the job done in Munich?

If Real Madrid fail to get the better of Bayern on Wednesday, it will be a second failed season in a row for the Bernabeu club. Because of this, there’s no doubt that an extra feeling of determination will be surrounding Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad ahead of their trip to Germany early next week, but whether it’s enough to lead them to victory remains to be seen.