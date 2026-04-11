Real Madrid have it all to do if they are to progress to the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 at the Bernabeu earlier this week. However, there is hope that a comeback can be pulled off.

Real Madrid had trailed 2-0 after goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane, but Kylian Mbappe’s goal has made the comeback easier for Wednesday’s match at the Allianz Arena. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side can take some momentum into the showdown clash, and according to former player Toni Kroos (via Marca), Bayern will be nervous for the second leg.

“I wasn’t surprised by what happened in the game. Bayern put in an excellent performance, but what happened after a 2-0 lead was the most striking aspect mentally. In recent years, Bayern have put in good performances against Real Madrid, but in the second legs they often fail to maintain their level or secure qualification, being affected by small details.

“The 0-2 lead should have served to close the game mentally and remove any doubts about the result, but what surprised me was that Bayern started to retreat and defend with less intensity. At that point, Bayern were in complete control of the game and I expected them to continue to dominate or even widen the gap. I thought I would keep control through possession or add a third, fourth and maybe even a fifth goal, but the opposite happened.”

Kroos on Neuer: He’s the best goalkeeper of all time

Kroos also spoke glowingly on former Germany and Bayern teammate Manuel Neuer, who was excellent for the Bavarians during the first leg at the Bernabeu.

“For me, he’s the best (goalkeeper) of all time. He’s the only goalkeeper who is really fun to watch play. What he does looks great. He still has his own unique style. No one else has that. His presence, his movements, his elegance. It’s incredible.”