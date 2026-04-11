Real Madrid have cut ties with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) due to the officiating in domestic competitions. Los Blancos believe the decision not to award a penalty for a challenge on Kylian Mbappe during the dying moments against Girona backs up their decision.

Los Blancos slipped to a third game without a win against Girona, drawing 1-1 on Friday night. It allows Barcelona to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the table if they were to beat Espanyol, but more concerning for Alvaro Arbeloa, his side have won just three of their last seven games in La Liga. He expressed his fury at the Mbappe decision in his press conference afterwards.

Real Madrid have cut ties with RFEF

Late last season under new president of the RFEF Rafael Louzan, there was some effort to make peace with Real Madrid, with several meetings taking place with General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez. Los Blancos were given a special role in the reforms to the Referee’s Committee (CTA), which saw Fran Soto replace Luis Medina Cantalejo at the head of the organization.

However Los Blancos refused to publicly step back from their campaign against referees. In recent months, relations have again cooled, say Diario AS, which was evidenced by the fact UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin was sat next to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez during their clash with Bayern Munich. Louzan, who was accompanying Ceferin, was sat several rows back.

Real Madrid believe La Liga is adulterated

The report goes on to say that Real Madrid feel justified in their decision to cut ties, and that the decisions that have gone against them back up their argument. Their firm conviction is that La Liga is ‘adulterated’, and as such, want as little participation as possible with the RFEF. Until there is ‘complete change in the refereeing system’, this will remain the same.