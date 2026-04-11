Barcelona have the chance to move nine points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday evening (18:30 CEST) with a win over Espanyol in the Catalan derby. However Hansi Flick will have to consider the fitness of his players before the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final return against Atletico Madrid. Los Pericos are still searching for a first win in 2026, but will be highly motivated for three points that would all but secure survival.

The Blaugrana are expected to have Frenkie de Jong back on the bench after six weeks out. The game comes too soon for Marc Bernal, who will be in the Camp Nou stands with Raphinha and Andreas Christensen. Espanyol are without captain Javi Puado through injury, while Clemens Riedel is suspended.

Barcelona to make six changes for Espanyol

With Pau Cubarsi suspended for the second leg against Atletico, he is expected to start again, with Sport and MD predicting the return to the backline of Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde. In midfield, the former feel it will be Fermin Lopez and Gavi providing Pedri with a much needed rest, and Ferran Torres at number nine. He would be flanked by Roony Bardghji and Dani Olmo.

Lamine Yamal will remain in the line-up as per MD though, who feel Marcus Rashford will also keep is place. Their contention is that Olmo will be rested, with Marc Casado anchoring the midfield.

Espanyol to go with pace up front

It seems that Roberto Fernandez will get the nod over Kike Garcia up front for Manolo Gonzalez, and he will have Tyrhys Dolan out wide. There is some debate over whether Cyril Ngonge or Jofre Carreras will be on the other win. The delivery of Edu Exposito and Carlos Romero will be key weapons.

#FCBarcelona have a chance to move nine points clear at the top against #RCDE in the Catalan derby, but Hansi Flick is required to make rotations ahead of their Champions League clash. MD predict six changes, but Lamine Yamal could remain in the XI. pic.twitter.com/DAbpC3bzgr — Football España (@footballespana_) April 11, 2026

Espanyol are yet to win any of their 13 games this calendar year, and sit 10th, with a nine-point cushion to the drop. Despite their form, Europe remains just three points away. Barcelona lost their first game since returning to Camp Nou on Wednesday, but are on a six-game winning streak in La Liga.