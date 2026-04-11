Barcelona forward moves closer to €11m summer exit

Barcelona want to make several big signings this summer, but in order to do so, they will need to generate funds via sales. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski are expected to depart, and while the saving of their respective salaries will be crucial for the Catalans’ plans, more could be needed.

Another big earner that looks to be on their way out of Barcelona is Ansu Fati. The 23-year-old has spent the season on loan at AS Monaco, where he has scored nine goals in 25 appearances across all competitions, which is a somewhat underwhelming return for a player who had hoped to get his career back on track.

Despite this, L’Equipe (via Diario AS) have reported that Monaco want to sign Fati on a permanent basis. They are prepared to activate the €11m buy option in their agreement with Barcelona, although that does not automatically mean that a deal will be completed.

Contract demands could curtail Fati exit plans

As per the report, Fati’s net salary of €250k per month is far above what Monaco are able, and willing, to pay for his services. Because of this, they plan to negotiate with the Barcelona loanee in the hope that he will take a significant wage cut in order to continue his career with the Ligue 1 club.

Monaco are one of many French clubs currently dealing with financial difficulties, and while they would like to seal Fati’s permanent stay by any means necessary, it is not possible. They will need him to sacrifice money in order to sign, but whether he chooses to do so remains to be seen.

Barcelona will certainly hope that Fati agrees to join Monaco. Saving his wages will go a long way towards freeing up the necessary salary space to make their desired signings during this summer’s transfer window.