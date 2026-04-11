Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol

Barcelona have extended their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points, but they had to suffer to do so with a nervy victory over local rivals Espanyol at the Spotify Camp Nou.

With a view to Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, Hansi Flick opted to make five changes to his side. Gavi was among those to start, but surprisingly, Lamine Yamal and Pedri kept their places, although it turned out to be a masterstroke from that former in particular started.

Inside the opening 10 minutes, Barcelona hit the front as Lamine Yamal’s corner was headed home at the back post by Ferran Torres. The number 7 had not scored in La Liga since January prior to that goal, so the fact that he found the back of the net was a massive relief for the home side.

And soon after, he added his and Barcelona’s second. Lamine Yamal got the assist again, as his delightful through ball was touched home by Torres, as he moved on to 14 goals for the season in La Liga.

Barcelona hoped that the second half would be comfortable, but it turned out to be anything but. 10 minutes after the interval, Pol Lozano scored a wonderful goal to give Espanyol a way back into proceedings, and in the minutes later, they pushed hard to get back on level terms, which left their local rivals rattled.

But in the end, Barcelona sealed the win on 86 minutes when Lamine Yamal finished into an empty net after Marko Dmitrovic’s poor clearance, and less than 120 seconds later, Marcus Rashford volleyed home Frenkie de Jong’s cross to add the gloss.

Barcelona have one hand on La Liga title now

That win gives Barcelona a nine-point lead with only seven matchdays to go. The likelihood is that the La Liga trophy will be staying in Catalonia come may, but for Flick and his players, their attention is now on Atleti.