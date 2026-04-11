Barcelona sealed another La Liga victory on Saturday as they defeated Espanyol by a 4-1 scoreline at the Spotify Camp Nou, with goals from Ferran Torres (x2), Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford.
Joan Garcia – 6.5
Made a couple of good saves, including one in the opening minutes. Could do little about Pol Lozano’s excellent goal.
Ronald Araujo – 6.5
Looked the most comfortable he has been at right-back. Should’ve had an assist too, but for a poor finish from Fermin Lopez.
Pau Cubarsi – 7
Didn’t have too much to do, but he was very solid when called upon.
Gerard Martin – 6
Picked up a knock in the first half, and understandably, he wasn’t risked for the second.
Alejandro Balde – 6
He’s undoubtedly behind Joao Cancelo in the pecking order now, and this performance will not have helped his case to reinstate the status quo from earlier in the year.
Eric Garcia – 7
Started in midfield, before being pushed back to defence in the second half. As usual, he was solid wherever he played.
Pedri – 7
Standard performance from the midfielder, who was excellent again. However, it will be a concern that he played 90 minutes, given that upcoming clash with Atletico Madrid.
Gavi – 6.5
Barcelona will be very encouraged by Gavi’s 64 minutes on the pitch, during which he looked back to his aggressive best.
Lamine Yamal – 9
Barcelona’s golden boy does it again. He created Ferran’s two goals, before scoring his own late on to make it 3-1. Atleti will be scared if he replicates this performance at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
Fermin Lopez – 7
Worked very hard, both in defence and attack. However, his finishing let him down at times.
Ferran Torres – 7.5
He desperately needed an afternoon like this one. Hadn’t scored in La Liga prior to this since January, but his two goals were very well taken.
Substitutes
Marc Casado – 6.5
As good a performance as he has produced for a number of months, which will do his confidence the world of good.
Joao Cancelo – 7
He was excellent off the bench, as he came closer to scoring with a fine solo effort.
Marcus Rashford – 6.5
Missed a sitter to make it 3-1, but made up for it in the closing stages with a fine volley.
Dani Olmo – 6
Competed well during his time on the pitch.
Frenkie de Jong – 6.5
Back from injury with an assist for Rashford’s goal.
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