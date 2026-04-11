Barcelona sealed another La Liga victory on Saturday as they defeated Espanyol by a 4-1 scoreline at the Spotify Camp Nou, with goals from Ferran Torres (x2), Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Made a couple of good saves, including one in the opening minutes. Could do little about Pol Lozano’s excellent goal.

Ronald Araujo – 6.5

Looked the most comfortable he has been at right-back. Should’ve had an assist too, but for a poor finish from Fermin Lopez.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Didn’t have too much to do, but he was very solid when called upon.

Gerard Martin – 6

Picked up a knock in the first half, and understandably, he wasn’t risked for the second.

Alejandro Balde – 6

He’s undoubtedly behind Joao Cancelo in the pecking order now, and this performance will not have helped his case to reinstate the status quo from earlier in the year.

Eric Garcia – 7

Started in midfield, before being pushed back to defence in the second half. As usual, he was solid wherever he played.

Pedri – 7

Standard performance from the midfielder, who was excellent again. However, it will be a concern that he played 90 minutes, given that upcoming clash with Atletico Madrid.

Gavi – 6.5

Barcelona will be very encouraged by Gavi’s 64 minutes on the pitch, during which he looked back to his aggressive best.

Lamine Yamal – 9

Barcelona’s golden boy does it again. He created Ferran’s two goals, before scoring his own late on to make it 3-1. Atleti will be scared if he replicates this performance at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Fermin Lopez – 7

Worked very hard, both in defence and attack. However, his finishing let him down at times.

Ferran Torres – 7.5

He desperately needed an afternoon like this one. Hadn’t scored in La Liga prior to this since January, but his two goals were very well taken.

Substitutes

Marc Casado – 6.5

As good a performance as he has produced for a number of months, which will do his confidence the world of good.

Joao Cancelo – 7

He was excellent off the bench, as he came closer to scoring with a fine solo effort.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Missed a sitter to make it 3-1, but made up for it in the closing stages with a fine volley.

Dani Olmo – 6

Competed well during his time on the pitch.

Frenkie de Jong – 6.5

Back from injury with an assist for Rashford’s goal.