Barcelona are heading for another three points in their La Liga defence bid, as they have now 4-1 up on Espanyol in their derby clash at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It was a strong first half showing from the league leaders, who led 2-0 at the interval after a brace from Ferran Torres, who scored his first La Liga goals since late January. However, they lost some control after half time when Pol Lozano curled into the back of the net, which gave Espanyol a lifeline.

🚨 Pol Lozano pulled one back. 🇪🇸 Barcelona 2-1 Espanyol pic.twitter.com/wPoW2ij9tC — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 11, 2026

Lamine Yamal seals the win for Barcelona

It has been a very nervy second half for the hosts, amplified by the fact that Lamine Yamal and Pedri have remained on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes. But their nerves have settled now, with the former having made it 3-1 after the ball broke his way off Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

🚨 Lamine Yamal has pulled the plug. 🇪🇸 Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol pic.twitter.com/OEoDk9Irq3 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 11, 2026

Lamine Yamal seals the win for Barcelona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yh2yZj5Eee — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2026

Rashford adds the gloss with fine volley

And two minutes later, Marcus Rashford volleyed home Frenkie de Jong’s cross to add a fourth of the evening for Hansi Flick’s side.

🚨 Marcus Rashford flying volley 🇪🇸 Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol pic.twitter.com/wsQkAeTErL — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 11, 2026

De Jong with an assist to Rashford just minutes into his return from injury 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BhTAhGyjd5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2026

Barcelona will be relieved to have sealed the win, and they can now look forward to the second leg of their Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.