Barcelona Espanyol

WATCH: Ferran Torres ends drought in fine style with two early goals in Barcelona derby

Barcelona will go nine points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race if they defeat Espanyol, and they have taken an early lead in the derby at the Spotify Camp Nou.

With one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, Hansi Flick made five changes to his Barcelona side. One of the players to come in was Ferran Torres, and he is the man to have broken the deadlock.

Torres heads Barcelona into early lead

With nine minutes on the clock, Torres headed in from a couple of yards out. Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic claimed a foul as Lamine Yamal’s corner flew over his head, but nothing was given, which means Barcelona have struck first.

Torres grabs second from excellent Lamine Yamal assist

Soon after, it was two for Barcelona and Torres. Lamine Yamal also got the assist for this one, as his trivela pass was helped into the back of the net by the number 7.

These goals are significant for Torres, who has been goal-shy in recent months. He last scored in La Liga on the 31st of January against Elche, so his strike ends that barren run – at a crucial time too, considering there has been strong speculation regarding his future as a Barcelona player.

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Tags Barcelona Espanyol Ferran Torres La Liga

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