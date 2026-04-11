Barcelona will go nine points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race if they defeat Espanyol, and they have taken an early lead in the derby at the Spotify Camp Nou.

With one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, Hansi Flick made five changes to his Barcelona side. One of the players to come in was Ferran Torres, and he is the man to have broken the deadlock.

Torres heads Barcelona into early lead

With nine minutes on the clock, Torres headed in from a couple of yards out. Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic claimed a foul as Lamine Yamal’s corner flew over his head, but nothing was given, which means Barcelona have struck first.

🚨 Goal: Ferran Torres Assist: Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸 Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol pic.twitter.com/CCYV2NEN6f https://t.co/J1E9KkYkm2 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 11, 2026

Ferran Torres with the opener in the derby!🔥 A fast start for Barcelona 🔵🔴 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/plUiIpyIfJ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 11, 2026

Ferran Torres breaks the drought and gets back on the scoresheet! Pinpoint assist off the corner from Lamine Yamal 👏 pic.twitter.com/TqKLdUZC2E — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2026

Torres grabs second from excellent Lamine Yamal assist

Soon after, it was two for Barcelona and Torres. Lamine Yamal also got the assist for this one, as his trivela pass was helped into the back of the net by the number 7.

🚨 Ferran Torres is on stage again. 2-0… 🇪🇸 Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol pic.twitter.com/60pdFtzwDm — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 11, 2026

Lamine with ANOTHER outside of the boot assist to Ferran Torres! What a finish as well 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Dte5uM1Aq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2026

These goals are significant for Torres, who has been goal-shy in recent months. He last scored in La Liga on the 31st of January against Elche, so his strike ends that barren run – at a crucial time too, considering there has been strong speculation regarding his future as a Barcelona player.