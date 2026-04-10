Girona Real Madrid

VIDEO: Fede Valverde fires Real Madrid into the lead before Thomas Lemar equalises for Girona

Image via Movistar

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has broken through for Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu, after Girona held them in the first half. The Uruguayan added another to his collection of strikes from outside the box. Girona have pegged them back.

The Catalan side had limited Real Madrid to a series of half-chances in the second half, with Paulo Gazzaniga producing a lovely save from Valverde – the highlight of the opening period. Girona had a couple of dangerous attacks themselves though, and would have been pleased with their showing.

Fede Valverde gives Real Madrid the lead

It was the work of Brahim Diaz that helped set up the opening goal. He won the throw from Girona high up the pitch after good pressing, and he then played Valverde the ball on the edge of the box. Unleashing a vicious strike, Gazzaniga would have wanted to stop it.

Thomas Lemar shocks the Bernabeu

 

However just 11 minutes later, Girona got themselves back into the game. They had begun to start applying pressure, and were allowed to play on the edge of the box. Thomas Lemar took advantage, thundering an effort into the bottom right corner.

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Tags Fede Valverde Girona Real Madrid

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