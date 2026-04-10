Top Barcelona defensive target has doubts over summer transfer

Barcelona target Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly having second thoughts about a move to the Catalan capital this summer. The Italian international has been having a difficult season in Milan, and has been made their priority to strengthen their backline at the end of the season.

Bastoni, 26, is out of contract in 2028, and initially, the Nerazzurri were looking to renew his contract. However in February, it appeared that negotiations had broken down, and Inter opened the door to cashing in on him this summer. Barcelona had already been linked to Bastoni in November, and renewed their interest in him.

Bastoni having second thoughts over Barcelona move

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Bastoni is keen to move to Barcelona, and after entering talks on contract terms, had given the green light to a move. His intention was to leave, while Barcelona had been given permission to negotiate with Bastoni. Now CdS (via Sport) say that Bastoni is having second thoughts about Inter.

🚨 6 of FC Barcelona's 8 defeats this season have been without Raphinha on the pitch. [@bonagerman] pic.twitter.com/5RcNp0dNV7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 10, 2026

They claim that Bastoni is edging towards staying at the Giuseppe Meazza this summer. Bastoni, following a diving incident and a sending off for Italy, has become the villain of the piece in Serie A, facing significant backlash. Manager Christian Chivu and the Inter fans have responded with backing for Bastoni, which has impacted his mindset.

Barcelona price tag debate

Given Bastoni and Barcelona are in negotiations, it is beyond the realms of possibility that this is an attempt to draw the Catalan side into upping their offer to Bastoni. On the other hand, there are also doubts about their ability to match Inter’s demands for him too. It was reported in Italy that Inter have laughed off a €50m offer for Bastoni, who they want €70-80m for. Barcelona are also prioritising a move for a number nine this summer.