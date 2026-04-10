Real Madrid 1-1 Girona

Real Madrid saw their title challenge fade into further obscurity on Friday night against Girona. Despite making the running for most of the first half, a relaxation once ahead allowed the Catalans back into the game, and Michel Sanchez’s side thwarted Los Blancos at every turn.

Los Blancos rotated heavily for the visit of Girona, with Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao and Brahim Diaz returning to the line-up. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were maintained up front though, and the former got an early chance, but his effort at the back post was cleared off the line. That was the best opportunity Real Madrid had for a while though, with Azzedine Ounahi testing Andriy Lunin early on too.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were coming forward and creating pockets off space around the box, but struggling to make use of them. Fede Valverde forced a flying save from Paulo Gazzaniga, while Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham were enthusiastically making inroads. Nevertheless, their attack was inescapably flat going into the break, timid whistles music to Girona’s ears.

Girona take advantage of lax Real Madrid

The second period saw Vinicius Junior going at Girona with renewed vigour, but still lacked end product. Real Madrid were finding more space though. Brahim won a throw back high up the pitch six minutes into the second period, and when he received the ball inside again, found Valverde on the edge of the D. The Uruguayan, as his his want, let fire, and while his effort was powerful, Gazzaniga’s expression thereafter betrayed the error he had committed, allowing it to squirm through.

There was a palpable relaxation after that though, and Girona took the invitation. Ten minutes after the opener, Los Blancos defended their box, but were passive in closing down the Girona players outside of it. Thomas Lemar cut inside on his left, and from a similar position as Valverde, unleashed a thunderbolt into the bottom right corner – this one was unstoppable.

Now with the clock ticking, and the crowd distressed, Real Madrid’s hurried forward. Finding no joy in the middle, Kylian Mbappe moved out to the right side, and for the first time, started to cause problems. One shot was straight at Gazzaniga, another ended in a desperate penalty appeal in the last minute. Head into stoppage time, what chances they were getting felt insufficient for a side seeking to keep their title hopes alive, and insufficient to make Girona panic. The Catalan side bunkered down in a compact shape which had thwarted Villarreal, and all things considered, looked comfortable.

By the time the final whistle came, Girona players shook their fists in celebration, but it neither were they ecstatic. The sensation for Michel’s side was of a job well done, rather than a heroic performance. Arbeloa will no doubt be troubled by the fact there was perhaps only one clear opening in the final half hour, with Real Madrid needing to find a winner. Perhaps, it betrayed the fact that the players had already placed their hopes in the Champions League next week.