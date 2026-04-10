Real Madrid have publicly denied that they are on the hunt for a sporting director. Los Blancos transfer policy over recent seasons has come under increasing scrutiny, following disappointing league campaigns, and it was reported that they would look to bring in a new head of operations in the department.

Los Blancos current structure consists of Santiago Solari, who at one point was named sporting director, but is regarded as an advisor on transfer matters. General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and Head Scout Juni Calafat are the other voices with weight in terms of decision-making, with President Florentino Perez having the final call on all matters.

Real Madrid deny sporting director reports

On Friday morning, following reports that they were moving to bring in a sporting director, Los Blancos emitted a statement denying that to be the case.

Real Madrid C. F. informs that the information broadcast by the program El Larguero on Cadena Ser last night, claiming that our club is considering adding a sporting director to its structure, is completely false. Real Madrid greatly values the work carried out by the club’s sporting management, which has allowed us to experience one of the most successful periods in our history, including the achievement of numerous titles, among them 6 European Cups in ten years.

What did the report say?

The information claimed by Cadena SER claimed that Real Madrid could restructure their hierarchy when it comes to sporting direction, and that an external agency was studying candidates for a sporting director position. They noted that no decision had been taken, but it would in theory see Sanchez lose some of his sway as general manager.

This is not the first time that talk of big names falling has come about, with a report saying recently that Calafat was in danger of losing his position too, following several deals that have no impressed Perez. It is set to be crucial summer at the Bernabeu, where there may be a new manager in charge too.