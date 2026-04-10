Real Madrid could not find a way past Girona once they had equalised on Friday night, struggling to a 1-1 draw that left a lot to be desired.

Andriy Lunin – 6.5

Little he could do about the goal – embodied many Real Madrid fans screaming at his defence for not closing it down. Otherwise, dealt with what he had to.

Dani Carvajal – 7

Enjoyed a good first half, getting into some nice positions going forward, with mixed end product. His influence waned in the second half, but little to critique.

Eder Militao – 7

The Brazilian had a solid hour on the pitch, where he again looked like Real Madrid’s best defender in the squad.

Raul Asencio – 7

A strong run in the first half that resulted in one of Real Madrid’s best chances in the first period. Competent in his defensive duties.

Fran Garcia – 5.5

Enthusiastic and aggressive, but his impact was not felt going forward. Girona targeted him going the other way, and while they didn’t make too much ground, his defending was soft.

Fede Valverde – 7

Got the opening goal, and forced a good save in the first half. Not quite the exuberant showing of recent weekes, but a decent showing.

Eduardo Camavinga – 3.5

Sloppy in possession, lax in his defending, and was the prime suspect for Girona’s equaliser through Thomas Lemar, failing to get a block in despite ample time. The Frenchman is playing without confidence, and it shows.

Jude Bellingham – 7.5

A positive performance from Bellingham. As was the case against Bayern Munich, he used the ball well, was proactive and made a difference when he got on it. Looks sharper than he has in some time.

Brahim Diaz – 7.5

One of Real Madrid’s better performers. Diligent in his defending, his quick movement of the ball, refusing to complicate matters, let to the opening goal. Nothing special, but it was notable when he went off.

Kylian Mbappe – 4

More or less invisible for much of the game, he did finally come alive once moved out to the right side in the final 10 minutes. Even with a couple of nice moves, his efforts to finish were mediocre.

Vinicius Junior – 4

You can’t fault Vinicius’ attitude in this game – he went time and again at his full-back. His decision-making left a lot to be desired though. On the occasions he did get past Arnau Martinez or Hugo Rincon, he failed to pick out a player. His efforts on goal were tame.

Substitutes

Arda Guler – 6.5

Got on the ball a few times, but not enough in the final third. Struggled to make that much of an impact as Real Madrid sought a winner.

Dean Huijsen – 7

Solid intercepting and getting Real Madrid moving forward again. Couple of nice passes.

Ferland Mendy – 6

Not the context you want Mendy on in. Given 10 minutes at the end with a view to potential use against Bayern Munich, but with Real Madrid needing to attack, Mendy was somewhat redundant.

Gonzalo Garcia Torres – 6

Only on for six minutes, but couldn’t make an impact. If anything, was more of a decoy rather than an actual target, but failed to provide sufficient distraction from Vinicius or Mbappe.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

On for the final 10 minutes, looked his usual self. With Girona organised though, Tchouameni couldn’t make an impact.