Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has become an unlikely talking point in the Spanish capital this week. The centre-back has not featured for the past month, but the reason behind that is a supposed falling out with manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Asencio came into March as a regular for Los Blancos and one of their more consistent performers, but exited the line-up for their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Manchester City. In the following three games he was not included in the squad, supposedly due to a muscle injury.

Yet revelations this week say that Asencio was angry with Arbeloa after being dropped for the first leg against City, and the Real Madrid manager did not take kindly to his reaction. His exile from the squad was down to his refusal to apologise to his teammates, after Antonio Rudiger was forced into the line-up at the last minute.

Asencio responds to talk of rift

Questioned on his way out of training about his lack of minutes, Asencio responded ‘That, you will have to ask Arbeloa’.

😳 ASENCIO, sobre sus SUPLENCIAS en el MADRID: 🙄 "Eso hay que preguntarle a Arbeloa…" 📹 @carlosga_9 pic.twitter.com/B5j7GYbK8t — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 9, 2026

A clip that quickly picked up steam on social media. Two hours later, Asencio nuanced his words from his own social media account, saying the following.

“I don’t understand the fuss you all make about things. The manager is the one in charge, he selects the players in and takes them out. I have the utmost respect for him and all my teammates. A greeting to everyone and Hala Madrid.”

No entiendo las vueltas que le dais a las cosas.

El Míster es el que manda, pone y quita a los jugadores.

Tengo el máximo respeto hacia él y todo mis compañeros.

Un saludo a todos y Hala Madrid🤍 https://t.co/cznE2rwn8V — Raúl Asencio (@RaulAsencio_17) April 9, 2026

Asencio set for the exit this summer?

It is added by Cadena SER that Asencio’s future beyond the end of the season is not assured. Los Blancos hav received inerest from the Premier League. Real Madrid are looking to bring at least one central defender, although it is not yet clear who that may be. If given the chance to cash in on Asencio, Real Madrid may look at it as a good opportunity.