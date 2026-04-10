Real Madrid host Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu at 21:00 CEST, knowing three points are a necessity for their faint title hopes to stay alive. Los Blancos are set for rotations though, with one eye on their return leg against Bayern Munich in Germany next Thursday.

Los Blancos are getting Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos back from injury, and Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed he will get game time, and that Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao will start. They remain without Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo Goes. Girona have been left without star striker Vladyslav Vanat, who was ruled out for the season this week. He joins Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek and Cristian Portu on the injury list.

On top of their injuries, Arbeloa has decided to leave Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras out of the squad, resting them for next week.

Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao to start

As per Diario AS, Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia will come in at the full-back spots. Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for the return leg in Munich, and so will be partnered by Eduardo Camavinga in midfield. Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe will all continue in the XI.

#RealMadrid host #GironaFC this evening, knowing that a win is a must to keep their faint title hopes alive. Yesterday Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham would start, and Diario AS believe that both Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe will begin too. pic.twitter.com/9JupxmOGrC — Football España (@footballespana_) April 10, 2026

Daley Blind ruled out for Girona

Dutch defender Daley Blind has also been ruled out late on, thus MD predict that Vitor Reis and Alejandro Frances will start in central defence. With Vanat out, Abel Ruiz is expected to reprise the number nine role, the only other change from their 1-0 win over Villarreal on Monday.

Michel Sanchez’s side have a little more freedom following their win over the Yellow Submarine, opening up an eight-point gap to the drop zone. Azzedine Ounahi has been in particular form for Girona of late.