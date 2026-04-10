Barcelona are up against it in their bid to reach the Champions League semi-finals after they were defeated 2-0 by Atletico Madrid earlier this week in the first leg of the quarter-final tie. Hansi Flick’s side must win by at least two goals at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano to give themselves a chance of progression, which will be very difficult – but not impossible.

There will be plenty of belief within Can Barca that a comeback can be mounted, and one of those backing Hansi Flick’s side is Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The former club captain, who is currently on loan at Girona, told TV3 (via MD) that he sees it very possible for Barcelona to stage a fightback.

“The return leg is still to come. They can definitely win the tie. They know what it’s like to come back, as do I.”

Ter Stegen hopeful of World Cup call-up

Ter Stegen has been out for the last two months, having been forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring tear. It threw his chances of a call-up for the 2026 World Cup into major doubt, although he still believes that he can be on the plane to North America this summer, as long as he plays well for Girona upon his return to action.

“The injury is going well, I’m leading a normal life. I feel well, free of movement. The important thing is to arrive in good health and we will see at the end of the season. It’s complicated. I will not force anything because health is the most important thing, but there is also a desire to be in the World Cup. There are many circumstances, I respect all the decisions that are going to be made. I’m very calm.”

The next few weeks are crucial for ter Stegen. He is nearing the end of his recovery period, and he should be able to return to action before the end of April, which gives him a few matches to prove his worth to Germany. It remains to be seen whether that is enough.