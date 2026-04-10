Earlier in the season, La Liga launched a campaign to host one of the matches at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. They received the green light from FIFA and UEFA to move Villarreal-Barcelona to the United States, but after strong backlash from supporters, it was cancelled.

On the back of this, La Liga president Javier Tebas vowed to continue fighting to host a La Liga match stateside, but in the meantime, he has expressed his desire for other countries to see top-level Spanish football in the flesh. One of those is Morocco, who will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Speaking this week during an interview with the Arab Press Agency of the Maghreb (via Cadena SER), Tebas opened the door to Morocco hosting a La Liga match in the future.

“Naturally, given the huge number of supporters of the Spanish League in Morocco, this is still very likely. We also like the idea of holding a match in the new stadium in Casablanca. Who knows? Why not?

“Our expansion in the Middle East and North Africa is extremely important. We have a huge fan base there, it could even be bigger than the Premier League. There is a historical relationship with Spain that is also reflected in football. It is very gratifying to see the recent successes of Moroccan football.”

How would supporters react to Morocco match?

Understandably, there was a lot of fan revolt when it was confirmed that La Liga were pushing to most a match in the United States. When it comes to possibility of one being played in Morocco, the likelihood is that there would still be unhappiness, but much less so given that the match would be much more accessible for Spain-based supporters, given how close the two countries are geographically.

It remains to be seen whether Morocco does host a La Liga match in the future, but for now, it is far down the pipeline for Tebas.