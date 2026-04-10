Bayern Munich have lost one of their attacking options ahead of the return leg with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Vincent Kompany’s side head into the clash at the Allianz Arena as strong favourites, after securing a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were keen to convey the message that they believed in the comeback next week, and despite being dominated for large swathes of the game, came on strong in the final stages of the match. One major blow for Real Madrid is that they will be without key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni due to suspension.

Bayern Munich forward ruled out of return leg

It was made official by Bayern Munich on Friday that 18-year-old talent Lennart Karl has sustained a muscle tear in his right thigh. As reported by Sky Sport DE, the injury will keep him out for around three weeks, which will see him miss the Real Madrid game on Wednesday, and potentially the first leg of a Champions League semi-final.

Lennart Karl (Muskelfaserriss im hinteren Oberschenkel) wird dem FC Bayern rund drei Wochen fehlen. @SkySportDE — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) April 10, 2026

Vincent Kompany gives Harry Kane update

Speaking before Bayern Munich’s clash with St. Pauli this weekend, Kompany confirmed he would make ‘one or two rotations’, and suggested that his side can player ‘even better’ than they did at the Bernabeu. Before their trip to Madrid, there was concern over an ankle injury to star forward Harry Kane. It seems the England international has escaped consequences for playing through pain though.

“Harry Kane was fine after the game; he played a little beyond his pain threshold. But there was no reaction the next day, and that’s the most important thing,” Marca quote.

Real Madrid face Girona on Friday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, and are expected to rotate before heading to Germany. Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao will be given game time to get their sharpness back though, with a view to starting in Munich.