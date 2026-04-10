Barcelona are looking to bring in reinforcements this summer in attack, and that will likely include the signing of a left winger. It is not clear whether that will be Marcus Rashford, but in recent weeks it has become clear that they are evaluating different options.

The Blaugrana can execute their €30m buy option with Manchester United, but there is a current of opinion that they may be able to get more for their money with another player, bearing in mind Rashford will command high wages. In recent weeks, former La Masia products Ez Abde, Jan Virgili and Victor Munoz have all been linked to Barcelona, as has Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup.

Victor Munoz to sign with new agent

Matteo Moretto has revealed on RadioMarca that Munoz is 99.9% sure to sign with a new agent, Juanma Lopez of Niagara Sports. It did not go unnoticed that Lopez was involved in brokering deals for Joan Garcia and Dani Olmo to move to Barcelona in the last two years, their two headline signings in that period.

Real Madrid involvement complicates matters

However the fact Real Madrid have both a buyback option and a 50% sell-on fee on Munoz makes it difficult for Barcelona to pull off a deal. Moretto suggested that Los Blancos would likely intervene if the Blaugrana were to open talks with Osasuna. It means the only recourse Barcelona are left with could be to activate his €40m release clause, which given their reluctance to spend similar on Rashford, may not be on the cards.

🚨 FC Barcelona lead the Champions League in red cards over the last decade, with 12 sending offs since 2016-17. This tally places them ahead of Bayern Munich (8) and Real Madrid (6). Under Hansi Flick, the trend has intensified with four reds in two seasons. [@gbsans] pic.twitter.com/sXpGQCNNpD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 10, 2026

Munoz also has interest from Serie A and the Premier League, with Sunderland seeing a €25m offer turned down by Los Rojillo in January. It has also been suggested that Real Madrid could look to bring him back to the club a year later at a reduced price.