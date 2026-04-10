Arsenal register interest in sought-after La Liga defender

Arsenal have regularly shopped in the La Liga market over the years, and they could be set to do so again in 2026. Last summer, they swooped to sign Martin Zubimendi and Cristhian Mosquera from Real Sociedad and Valencia respectively, and now, they have set their sights on Celta Vigo.

As per the BBC (via ED), Mikel Arteta’s side have become the latest club to register their interest in Oscar Mingueza. The 26-year-old defender is valued in North London for his versatility, as he is equally adept at playing in either full-back position.

Mingueza, who recently parted ways with his long-serving agent, is almost certain to leave Celta at the end of the season. His contract is up in June, and as of yet, he has shown no desire to extend his stay at Balaidos, although club officials have not yet given up hope that he will renew.

Marco Garcés, Celta’s sporting director, recently spoke on Mingueza’s situation, which he admitted to being very unclear. Nevertheless, there is hope that an agreement will eventually be found.

“The situation is up in he air. He knows that he has an offer from us, and we hope that he will make a decision. He has not responded yet.”

All signs point to Premier League move

Celta’s stance on Mingueza is likely to be wishful thinking more than anything. It seems inevitable that he will depart as a free agent, which would also be bad news for Barcelona, as their 50% sell-on clause would disappear in the event that their former player does move on from Galicia.

It does appear that England will be Mingueza’s next move. Juventus had previously shown interest in his services, and while an agreement had previously been seen as close, this is not the case anymore. Liverpool are among the clubs following his situation, although Arsenal could now be set to swoop in.