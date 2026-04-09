Atletico Madrid head into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Tuesday with a healthy two-goal lead at the Metropolitano. Both sides will be without key defenders for the clash though, with Diego Simeone sweating on the fitness of two of his defenders.

The Blaugrana will go into the second leg needing a monumental comeback away from home at the Metropolitano, where Atletico have never lost a home knockout tie. It was Simeone’s first win in 19 attempts at Camp Nou, and could scarcely have come at a better time. Los Rojiblancos are hoping to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League quarter-finals for a third time in a row in direct meetings between the two.

🚨 Ig Lamine Yamal: "This isn't over, Culers. We'll give it our all in the return game. All together, always. 💙❤️" pic.twitter.com/eiZsJNdoXx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2026

Barcelona to be without Pau Cubarsi for second leg

None of the four Barcelona players at risk of suspension (Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez, Gerard Martin, Lamine Yamal) received bookings, and so will be available. Yet following Pau Cubarsi’s red card, he will miss the second leg. The positive news for Barcelona is that Pedri and Frenkie de Jong look like they will be fit for that tie. Raphinha and Andreas Christensen will be out, but there is hope that Marc Bernal could return.

Atletico Madrid given defensive headache

Simeone meanwhile will now have to deal with a defensive headache in the second leg. Of the eight players at risk of suspension, Marc Pubill is the only one that received a yellow card, and he will be out of the second leg. He had replaced David Hancko in the first half, who came off injured and was on crutches after the game. There are serious doubts that he will be able to play the second leg after an ankle injury.

🚨 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid are confused as to why Barça and its players believe the Pubill–Musso incident was a penalty and a red card. What happened yesterday was a pre-planned tactic. The team had practiced throughout the week having the centre-back take goal kicks in certain… pic.twitter.com/3nlMNnMUQM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 9, 2026

It leaves Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet as the only fit central defenders as things stand, although there is hope Jose Maria Gimenez could also return. The Uruguayan missed the first leg with a muscle problem, but could return next week. Pablo Barrios and Johnny Cardoso are also fighting to be back from injury.