Braga 1-1 Real Betis

Real Betis will start from a level playing field at La Cartuja next week, as they seek to eliminate Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals. A second half penalty from Cucho Hernandez secured a draw in Portugal that Manuel Pellegrini was pleased with.

Pellegrini sent out a seemingly conservative line-up, with Pablo Fornals playing further forward and Antony on the bench. Los Verdiblancos started horribly, with Florian Grillitsch converting from a near-post set-piece routine after just four minutes. They did manage to stem the tide somewhat in the middle section of the first period, inspired by two Marc Bartra headers from their own set pieces, one ruled out for offside, one striking the post.

As the game went on, Cucho Hernandez began to cause more issues for Braga, slipping Ez Abde in behind, but his effort was well saved by Luka Hornicek. Just before the break, Braga did have two more openings of their own though, with Natan forced to block a powerful Joao Moutinho effort.

Cucho Hernandez penalty decisive for Betis

In the second half, Antony was sent on, but it was Braga who came on strong. The opening 15 minutes saw the Portuguese side spend significant time on the ball, and in the Betis half. Just after the hour though, Antony swept the ball left on the counter to Abde, who was taken out in the box. Hernandez thundered the penalty into the left corner.

Despite the setback, Braga continued to make the running, putting Betis under pressure. To their credit, Los Verdiblancos did not gift them a mistake though, holding firm. In stoppage time, again on the break, Antony whistled an effort part the post, which looked as if it might steal a lead until the last moment.

Pellegrini told Marca after the game that he considered an away draw a ‘good result’. He was happy with the personality his side showed after going down early, and confirmed Antony started on the bench due to injury – ‘it’ll come as no surprise to you he’s playing with discomfort, playing two games in a row is very difficult for him.’