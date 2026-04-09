Real Madrid are set for a busy summer, with plans for several signings to be added to their squad during the upcoming transfer window. On top of this, there is the possibility of numerous exits, with doubts surrounding the futures of notable players.

It’s taken for granted that David Alaba and Dani Ceballos will leave in the summer, and they could be followed out by Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger, both of whom are out of contract in June. There is also a chance that Gonzalo Garcia moves on, with the 22-year-old striker continuing to attract interest from the Premier League.

A number of clubs registered their interest in Gonzalo following his exploits at the 2025 Club World Cup, and that was carried by Brighton into the winter transfer window. Newcastle United are the latest to set their sights on the Real Madrid striker, with TEAMtalk (via CaughtOffside) reporting that extensive groundwork has been done with a view to a summer approach being made.

Newcastle are keen to sign a new striker in the summer, as they look to secure a proper replacement for Alexander Isak, who left for Liverpool in 2025. Gonzalo is viewed as a very good option, and given that an approach has already been approved in-house, there is every chance that talks soon take place with Real Madrid.

What should Real Madrid do with Gonzalo?

Gonzalo has had an up-and-down season. He’s done well when filling in for Kylian Mbappe, but considering that he’s firmly behind the Frenchman in the pecking order, there is scope for him to be cashed in on if an acceptable offer is received during the summer.

In the event that Real Madrid give the green light for Gonzalo to leave, the likelihood is they will try to include a buy-back clause in any agreement, as this would open the door for him to be brought back to the Bernabeu in the future.