Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz harbours no regrets over his decision to join the Bavarian side, amid interest from Barcelona last summer. The Blaugrana reportedly targeted Diaz to strengthen their forward line, but moved onto other options after it became clear that the Colombian was out of their price range.

Despite being Director of Football Deco’s priority for the position, Diaz ended up making a move to Bayern for €70m from Liverpool. The Blaugrana turned their attentions to Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, but with concern over their salary limit situation, ended up negotiating a loan move for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

Luis Diaz believes Bayern choice was ‘the correct one’

Diaz played a starring role in Bayern’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday in their Champions League quarter-final, scoring the opening goal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking after the match, he said he was happy with his choice to head to the Bundesliga.

“Coming to Bayern was the correct decision. I am vvery happy, and I enjoy every game,” he told Movistar+, as quoted by Marca. He went on to confirm that he had held talks with Barcelona.

🚨 Pedri González was replaced with hamstring discomfort last night. He will undergo tests to see if he can play vs. Espanyol. [@jbatalla7] 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/UJek4FAp01 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2026

“There were talks, as is typical in the transfer market, with several teams. There were talks with Barcelona, ​​that’s true. That’s usually what drives the market, but I’m very calm about my decision and I made it very objectively, considering what was coming up for my future, which was very important… I’m very happy to be at Bayern, it’s a great club. I made an objective decision about my future.”

‘Diaz always wanted to come to Barcelona’

Back in July, after Barcelona had wrapped up the signing of Rashford for this season, President Joan Laporta explained their moves in the transfer market. He claimed that Diaz was open to a move at the time.

“It’s true that I also liked Luis Diaz, a very complete player, but due to his circumstances, with a Liverpool very entrenched it was complicated although I thank the player who wanted to come at all times.”