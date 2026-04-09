Atletico Madrid are flying high after a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night, courtesy of a Julian Alvarez free-kick and an Alexander Sorloth goal. The Argentine has been a talking point for some time, with the Catalan side keen to steal him away this summer.

Alvarez is reportedly the primary target for Barcelona this summer, as they look to sign Robert Lewandowski’s long-term replacement at number nine, and has been consistently linked with the Blaugrana. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid have been adamant that he is not for sale, with President Enrique Cerezo saying ‘Julian Alvarez has a contract with Atletico Madrid’ when asked if he could guarantee his presence at the club next season before the first leg.

Freekick goal against Barça

Freekick goal against Real Madrid Both in the same season. Julián Álvarez is special. 🇦🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/s0Meycalyo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 9, 2026

Atletico Madrid set to double Alvarez’s salary

It has been reported in recent months that Atletico Madrid are keen to offer him a new deal to stave off Barcelona’s interest. New majority owners Apollo Sports Capital want Alvarez to be the face of their side, and El Chiringuito say that they will offer to double, or perhaps even more, Alvarez’s salary. The 26-year-old is currently under contract until 2030.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @JDamiann 🚨 💰 "El ATLETI ofrecerá a JULIÁN multiplicar su salario". pic.twitter.com/CS750TUufr — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 8, 2026

Barcelona elimination could draw Atletico Madrid stay closer

It is also noted by Sport that if Los Rojiblancos were to eliminate Barcelona in their quarter-final, it would distance him from a move to the Catalan capital. Atletico would have more of an argument to put to Alvarez that their project is progressing at the rate that he wants. Were they to go on to win the Champions League, Alvarez would not be allowed to leave under any circumstances, being the star of their greatest ever triumph.

🚨 Ig Lamine Yamal: "This isn't over, Culers. We'll give it our all in the return game. All together, always. 💙❤️" pic.twitter.com/eiZsJNdoXx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2026

Alvarez himself has refused to guarantee that he will be at the club next season, but has commented that he is happy in Madrid. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Alvarez, were he to be available.