Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has taken responsibility for his side’s defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The 19-year-old defender received the second red card of his career in the first half, paving the way for a 2-0 win for Los Colchoneros.

Cubarsi was adjudged to have brought down Giuliano Simeone in the 44th minute, and being the last man, was issued a red card by Istvan Kovacs. The subsequent free-kick was whipped into the top corner by Julian Alvarez, giving Atletico firm control of the quarter-final.

🚨 Ig Lamine Yamal: "This isn't over, Culers. We'll give it our all in the return game. All together, always. 💙❤️" pic.twitter.com/eiZsJNdoXx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2026

Cubarsi takes responsibility

Taking to Instagram the following day, Cubarsi was not looking to avoid the blame for the decisive moment. He owned up to his error on social media with the following post.

One action determines the match and the tie. That’s football and I take responsibility for the result. There’s still a long way to go in this two-match tie, and we’re more united than ever: we’re a family and we’ve always shown it. Moving forward, with effort and determination, we’ll never give up.

Barcelona incensed by refereeing performance

Although Cubarsi had little to debate regarding the red card, Barcelona were not happy with the refereeing performance. Manager Hansi Flick complained after the game that his side should have had a penalty for the incident involving Marc Pubill, when he handled the ball in the area, believing he was taking a goal-kick. There was also some irritation that Koke Resurreccion escaped a second booking.

Barcelona will be without Cubarsi for second leg

Cubarsi’s frustration will be two-fold. Following the red card, he will be suspended for the second leg and unable to help his teammates. It means Gerard Martin will likely be partnered by Eric Garcia, as was the case in the second half, unless Flick maintains the latter in midfield. Ronald Araujo or Jules Kounde would be the other alternatives available to him.