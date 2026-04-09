Nobody on the Barcelona side of the divide looked as disappointed as Lamine Yamal on Wednesday night, after Atletico Madrid secured a vital 2-0 victory at Camp Nou. It leaves the Blaugrana with a major uphill task against Los Colchoneros for the second leg next week at the Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone broke his duck at Camp Nou, winning his first game away to Barcelona at the 19th attempt. The Blaugrana will now have to break another record in order to make to the Champions League semi-finals. No side has beaten Atletico at home in a Champions League knockout tie.

🚨 Thierry Henry: "Lamine Yamal is frustrated. He delivered a fantastic match from start to finish, defensively and offensively. It's incredible. As I said yesterday, he's only 18 years old. For me, he's doing phenomenal work. We must support him, that's the most important… pic.twitter.com/jXxDrPKdwP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2026

Lamine Yamal sends defiant message

After being comforted by Dani Olmo following the final whistle, Lamine Yamal spent some time on his haunches, surveying the scene at Camp Nou. He was praised for his efforts by Hansi Flick after the match too, with the German manager asking for more protection for him.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lamine Yamal posted a picture of himself at the end of the game with the following message.

This isn’t over, culers, We’ll give everything in the return. All together, always

Gavi: We deserved much more

One of the bright spots for the Blaugrana was Gavi, who played the entire second half and looked up to the task. It was the longest he has played since August, after missing seven months of action.

We deserved much more yesterday, but that’s football… there’s still the second leg, let’s all work together!!

Gavi could be set for a role in Barcelona’s midfield this weekend against Espanyol. With Frenkie de Jong still recovering from injury, and Pedri Gonzalez taken off as a precaution at the break against Atletico, Flick is down to the bare bones. Pedri and Marc Casado are the only natural alternatives for the derby, although Eric Garcia has been operating in midfield too.