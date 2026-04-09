Barcelona have a difficult week ahead, as they look to keep their title charge on course and mount a significant comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The good news for Hansi Flick is that they will do so with more options available to him.

After Marc Bernal picked up an injury at the Metropolitano last weekend, Pedri was again partnered by Eric Garcia on Wednesday night in midfield. The former was also taken off at half-time against Atletico Madrid, but in positive news, any injury has been discarded. There is hope that Bernal could return in time to face Atletico in the second leg.

Frenkie de Jong returns to fitness

The second piece of positive news for the Blaugrana on Thursday was the return to training of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has been out of action for the past six weeks, and there was hope he could be back for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, but on Tuesday, was still training alone.

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As reported by Sport, de Jong joined his teammates as they prepare to face Espanyol on Saturday evening, although he only did a part of the session with them. On Friday, they will have a better idea of whether he can participate against Los Pericos, but the plan is for him to eature in the game, with a view him to playing more of a role at the Metropolitano.

More options in midfield for Flick

With Gavi performing well in the second half against Atletico, he showed that he can be a real option for Barcelona again. Against Espanyol, Marc Casado, Pedri, Eric Garcia and Gavi will be the primary options to start in the derby clash. There will no doubt be a temptation to rest Garcia and Pedri too, given both have been key players over the last month.